Kayaking company promotes exploring Nashville via the Cumberland River

Nashville as we know it today exists because of the Cumberland River.

It was the backbone of the city's early economy, serving as a vital trading post and port. But that history is lost on many longtime residents who only see the Cumberland while driving over a bridge, from point A to point B.

That contradiction stood out to Annie Klaver after she moved here in 2005. "I noticed we have a riverfront that no one used," she tells Axios.

In 2015, she began a mission to boost the river's reputation.

Driving the news: Klaver founded River Queen Voyages, a river recreation company devoted to celebrating the Cumberland in downtown Nashville.

Her dream job began with a secondhand church van and some used kayaks.

The company has expanded (and upgraded its equipment) since then. For nine seasons, River Queen has offered residents and visitors the chance to see the river up close and learn about its contributions to the region.

Today, in addition to kayaks, it also offers a guided river scavenger hunt, a multi-person pedal kayak and a 16-passenger pedal pontoon that brings the premise of a pedal tavern to the water.

State of play: The pontoon obviously has an in with tourists who come here to party and sing along to Top 40 hits. But Klaver says her goal is to go a little deeper.

The pontoon rides double as "river history lessons." The crew discusses river trivia in between pop bops.

"It is sort of an atypical party cruise," she says. "We're river nerds. We believe in what we do."

The big picture: "You get a renewed sense of appreciation for how the city, how the country, how everything operates," River Queen general manager Virginia McMahon says. "Suddenly, crossing the river is more exciting."

What's next: River Queen operates out of Cumberland Park, in the shadow of Nissan Stadium. Klaver and McMahon are unsure how the construction of a new stadium and the East Bank redevelopment will impact their business.

But they hope to work with the new mayor and council to hold space for their company and broader river recreation as part of the Imagine East Bank's goal of accessible live, work, play spaces.

The bottom line: "Not that there's anything wrong with drinking on Broadway, but after a while you wonder if there's anything else to do," Klaver says.