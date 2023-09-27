Nashville airport adds new international arrival space, retail options

New retail space opening today at the airport. Photo: Courtesy of Nashville International Airport

Nashville International Airport is opening its new International Arrival Facility on Wednesday, as well as a new space for travelers to enjoy food and drinks.

This marks the completion of the 400,000-square-foot lobby renovation.

Why it matters: The new additions to the airport are part of a massive expansion plan that includes upgrades meant to accommodate the growing region.

State of play: The new retail and food space has room for 15 new businesses just past security. Offerings include a Titans-themed restaurant, Hattie B's and Acme Feed & Seed.

Zoom in: The international arrival area will include space for six gates that can accommodate larger international flights. It will also serve as a hub for customs processing.