New eating options landing at BNA
The iconic Portland-based sweets purveyor Voodoo Doughnut is coming to the Nashville airport along with other new offerings from the Strategic Hospitality team.
- If you've ever wanted to grab a bacon-blasted donut before catching your flight, take note.
Details: The shop will open Sept. 27 in the forthcoming International Arrivals Facility, accessible to all passengers after security when it opens.
🍽️ State of plate: Strategic Hospitality will launch two other concepts alongside Voodoo Doughnut.
- The first-ever Titans-licensed restaurant and bar, The Titans Press Box, will boast made-to-order dishes, cocktails and "an expansive wine list," according to a statement.
- The fast-casual concept Kitty Hawk Eat + Drink will feature a full menu, grab-and-go options and cocktails.
We reached out to our friends at Axios Portland to learn more about Voodoo Doughnut.
💭 Axios Portland's thought bubble: Shortly after Voodoo Doughnut's first location popped up in 2003, the hole-in-the-wall shop sandwiched between strip joints and nightclubs quickly became renowned for its inventive (and somewhat explicit) flavors and started expanding outside of the Pacific Northwest, Meira Gebel writes.
- Tourists typically go to Voodoo for its iconic pink box (and proximity to the "Keep Portland Weird" mural), but if you're flying to Portland from BNA, there are better spots to grab a baker's dozen without the long line.
