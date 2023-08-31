Share on email (opens in new window)

The iconic Portland-based sweets purveyor Voodoo Doughnut is coming to the Nashville airport along with other new offerings from the Strategic Hospitality team.

If you've ever wanted to grab a bacon-blasted donut before catching your flight, take note.

Details: The shop will open Sept. 27 in the forthcoming International Arrivals Facility, accessible to all passengers after security when it opens.

🍽️ State of plate: Strategic Hospitality will launch two other concepts alongside Voodoo Doughnut.

The first-ever Titans-licensed restaurant and bar, The Titans Press Box, will boast made-to-order dishes, cocktails and "an expansive wine list," according to a statement.

The fast-casual concept Kitty Hawk Eat + Drink will feature a full menu, grab-and-go options and cocktails.

We reached out to our friends at Axios Portland to learn more about Voodoo Doughnut.

💭 Axios Portland's thought bubble: Shortly after Voodoo Doughnut's first location popped up in 2003, the hole-in-the-wall shop sandwiched between strip joints and nightclubs quickly became renowned for its inventive (and somewhat explicit) flavors and started expanding outside of the Pacific Northwest, Meira Gebel writes.