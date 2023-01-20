1 hour ago - News

A look at BNA's new lobby

Adam Tamburin
A large and open airport lobby.

Part of the new airport lobby. Photo: Courtesy of Nashville International Airport

Nashville International Airport is poised to open its newly redesigned central terminal lobby next Tuesday after two years of construction.

  • The upgraded 200,000-square-foot area will restore central access to both ends of the terminal, which had been separated during construction.
  • It will include 24 security lanes (up from 10), new restaurants and shops and towering artwork.

Zoom out: The new lobby is part of a massive renovation effort that includes more than $2 billion in airport upgrades to accommodate the growing region.

What they're saying: Airport president and CEO Doug Kreulen said the new lobby "dramatically changes the look, feel, and energy of the airport."

  • "It will be clear as soon as you step foot into BNA that Nashville is home to a world-class airport."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more