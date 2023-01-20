Part of the new airport lobby. Photo: Courtesy of Nashville International Airport

Nashville International Airport is poised to open its newly redesigned central terminal lobby next Tuesday after two years of construction.

The upgraded 200,000-square-foot area will restore central access to both ends of the terminal, which had been separated during construction.

It will include 24 security lanes (up from 10), new restaurants and shops and towering artwork.

Zoom out: The new lobby is part of a massive renovation effort that includes more than $2 billion in airport upgrades to accommodate the growing region.

What they're saying: Airport president and CEO Doug Kreulen said the new lobby "dramatically changes the look, feel, and energy of the airport."