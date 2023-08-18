34 mins ago - Sports

Nashville SC hosts Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, at Geodis Park

Nate Rau
Nashville SC players celebrate after their semifinal victory in the Leagues Cup.

Nashville SC players celebrate after their semifinal victory in the Leagues Cup. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The hottest ticket in town. A global superstar in the spotlight. A meaningful soccer game of national interest.

  • When John Ingram and his partners pursued a Major League Soccer franchise, they envisioned moments like this for Nashville soccer.

The latest: Nashville SC hosts Inter Miami CF, led by icon Lionel Messi, at Geodis Park on Saturday with the Leagues Cup championship on the line.

  • It's easily the biggest game in the young history of the Nashville SC franchise.

💭 Axios Miami's Martin Vassolo's thought bubble: Messi has only been in MLS a month, but he's already redefining expectations for the last-place Inter Miami and turning the league on its head.

  • His nine goals in his first six games is already good for third all-time scorer in team history.
