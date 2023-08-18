34 mins ago - Sports
Nashville SC hosts Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, at Geodis Park
The hottest ticket in town. A global superstar in the spotlight. A meaningful soccer game of national interest.
- When John Ingram and his partners pursued a Major League Soccer franchise, they envisioned moments like this for Nashville soccer.
The latest: Nashville SC hosts Inter Miami CF, led by icon Lionel Messi, at Geodis Park on Saturday with the Leagues Cup championship on the line.
- It's easily the biggest game in the young history of the Nashville SC franchise.
💭 Axios Miami's Martin Vassolo's thought bubble: Messi has only been in MLS a month, but he's already redefining expectations for the last-place Inter Miami and turning the league on its head.
- His nine goals in his first six games is already good for third all-time scorer in team history.
