Lionel Messi celebrates with Sergio Busquets after scoring a goal in the Leagues Cup semifinals match against the Philadelphia Union. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has only been in Major League Soccer for about a month, but he's already on the verge of delivering Inter Miami its first-ever championship.

Inter plays Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final Saturday night at 9pm, streaming on AppleTV's MLS Season Pass.

Why it matters: The Argentinian superstar is not only redefining expectations for the upstart club but also turning MLS on its head.

He has scored nine goals in six games, already making him the third all-time goal scorer in team history. He also leads the Leagues Cup in goals scored.

Tickets to the final in Nashville are going for as much as $16,000 in some areas on the resale market, with the cheapest at $365.

What they're saying: Messi, who spoke to reporters yesterday for the first time since joining Inter, said it would be amazing for the club to win its first title.

"It would be incredible for me, for the people who support the club, for the club itself, which is still trying to grow and make a big change, to be a huge team," he said in Spanish. "Winning a title would help that a lot."

What's next: Beyond the final of this mid-season tournament, Inter somehow has the fourth-best odds to win the MLS Cup, despite currently being dead last in the standings.

Yes, but: This is a completely different team than when regular season play paused for the Leagues Cup.

Shortly before the tournament began, Inter signed Messi and two of his former FC Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and brought in Gerardo "Tata" Martino to coach.

The bottom line: Austin Robillard, who covers Inter for Five Reasons Sports Network, says he thought Philadelphia would be a tougher test for Inter than Nashville — and the Herons won that semifinal match 4–1.