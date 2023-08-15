The Messi effect: Goals, ticket sales, TV numbers explode

No disrespect to Jimmy Butler, but Lionel Messi might already be the new king of Miami sports.

Why it matters: The Argentinian soccer legend has sparked a fútbol frenzy in South Florida since joining Inter Miami CF in July, perhaps unlike anything Miami has seen since Beatlemania hit in 1964.

Hundreds of fans now line up two hours early to Inter Miami games for a chance to catch a glimpse of Messi arriving at the team parking lot.

Resale tickets for home games now sell for an average of $282 — up from just $31 before Messi joined the club, per SeatGeek.

Paid subscriptions to AppleTV+, the exclusive provider of Major League Soccer games, have more than doubled since Messi Mania struck.

What they're saying: Eddie Fuentes, a co-owner of Grails Miami, told the Wall Street Journal that the Wynwood sports bar has seen drink and food sales explode since Messi's arrival.

"We became a soccer town now," he said.

The latest: Inter Miami, which sits in last place in its conference, is now two wins away from winning the Leagues Cup, which would be the team's first-ever trophy since launching in 2018.

Inter is on a five-game winning streak since Messi arrived. He has scored in all five games, with eight goals in total.

The high-profile signings of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have also helped transform the team.

One crazy stat: Before Messi arrived, Inter had scored 22 goals in 22 games. Since then, they have scored 17 goals in five games, the Miami Herald notes.

What's next: The team plays the Philadelphia Union in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup tonight at 7pm in Pennsylvania.

Stream it on AppleTV or catch it at your local bar. Grails and Prison Pals Brewing have both been hosting watch parties.

💭 Martin's thought bubble: I went to my first-ever Inter game on Friday, and the atmosphere was surreal.