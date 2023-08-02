30 mins ago - Sports

Jordi Alba officially joins Inter Miami

Deirdra Funcheon

Inter Miami's new Spanish defender Jordi Alba (right) and teammate Lionel Messi laugh during training yesterday. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Another European soccer star has joined Inter Miami.

What's happening: The team introduced Spanish defender Jordi Alba at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday. He also participated in his first open-media training session.

Why it matters: Alba, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets were teammates at FC Barcelona.

Of note: Alba could play Wednesday night at home against Orlando City in a Leagues Cup match for a spot in the tournament's Round of 16.

