Jordi Alba officially joins Inter Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Inter Miami's new Spanish defender Jordi Alba (right) and teammate Lionel Messi laugh during training yesterday. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Another European soccer star has joined Inter Miami.

What's happening: The team introduced Spanish defender Jordi Alba at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday. He also participated in his first open-media training session.

Why it matters: Alba, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets were teammates at FC Barcelona.

Reunited in South Florida, the three are expected to boost Inter's chances at hoisting a trophy this season.

Of note: Alba could play Wednesday night at home against Orlando City in a Leagues Cup match for a spot in the tournament's Round of 16.