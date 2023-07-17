Lionel Messi is presented his new Inter Miami jersey by the team's owners. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Lionel Messi formally introduced himself to South Florida during a massive welcome party last night ahead of his expected Inter Miami debut Friday.

Driving the news: Messi, who officially signed with the MLS team over the weekend, received a standing ovation from fans who braved a lightning storm that had delayed the celebration.

"We're doing this Miami-style in the rain. This is holy water," said Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas.

Why it matters: The Argentine soccer legend's decision to join the MLS should continue to help soccer's popularity in the U.S. just in time for Miami and other North American cities to host the 2026 World Cup games.

What happened: Messi and former FC Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, who also recently signed with Inter Miami, held up their jerseys and greeted fans from midfield at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale during an unveiling of the team's new look, which will reportedly also include former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.

Despite persistent rainfall, thousands of fans dressed in the pink of Inter Miami and Argentine soccer's albiceleste packed the stadium to see their soccer savior.

Fireworks burst in the sky as chants of "Messi! Messi! Messi!" rang out.

In his speech to the fan base, Messi said he was excited to start playing with his new team. "I'm really excited and happy to be here in Miami with you all."

Hours before, Argentine fans chanted newly written fight songs and tailgated with asado.

Argentina fans chant fight songs for Lionel Messi ahead of his introduction to Inter Miami. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

Flashback: The celebration was reminiscent of when the Heat rolled out their own Big Three for the first time in 2010.

Zoom in: Miami — which has a large Argentine community and rabid soccer fans — has welcomed Messi with open arms.

There are chicken sandwiches now named in his honor, his face is plastered on murals across the city and social media is blowing up with every Messi sighting — whether it's at the local Publix or Cafe Prima Pasta.

Reality check: Messi and friends join an Inter Miami team that's on an 11-game losing streak and last in their conference.