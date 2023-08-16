1 hour ago - Sports
Messi's Nashville visit drives up ticket prices for Leagues Cup final
Step aside, Taylor Swift. A new box office draw is breaking Nashville ticket records.
By the numbers: Tickets to Saturday's Nashville SC Leagues Cup final against Inter Miami CF and their star player Lionel Messi are skyrocketing on second-hand markets.
- On SeatGeek, the highest priced tickets were going for over $8,000 on Wednesday afternoon.
- The most affordable ticket was $568.
- It will easily be the most expensive ticket since Geodis Park opened last year.
Be smart: Messi has been ridiculously good since coming to the U.S. to play for Miami.
