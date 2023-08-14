Taylor Swift's Eras Tour jammed Nashville traffic

Data: StreetLight Data; Note: Analysis includes traffic between 5-6pm on roadways within one mile of each venue. Vehicle hours of delay measured as time spent in congestion compared to free-flow travel time; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Taylor Swift may have wrapped the first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour last week, but data showing its impact on Nashville and other cities is still coming into focus.

For instance, it's becoming clear she put the "jam" in "traffic jam."

Zoom in: Traffic near Nissan Stadium increased significantly compared to normal levels in the hours ahead of Swift's trio of Nashville concerts in May, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

That's based on a new StreetLight Data analysis examining the Eras Tour's impact on vehicle hours of delay — a measurement of how long cars spend in traffic compared to the time the same trip would take on open roads.

Why it matters: That's meant to blame Swift for bad traffic — you'd probably see similar numbers for any big stadium event.

But it's a compelling illustration of traffic and transit issues in different cities.

By the numbers: Traffic delays within a mile of Nissan increased 157% on average ahead of Swift's shows.

The big picture: Nationally, traffic delays "more than doubled at seven out of nine stadiums during the Eras Tour concerts," per StreetLight's analysis of Swift's springtime shows.

Yes, but: Traffic delays near MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, actually decreased about 19% during Swift's late May shows there.