A group of Covenant School parents have launched two nonprofits that will work to protect children from gun violence.

Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows will focus on education around the issues of school safety, mental health and responsible gun ownership.

The Covenant Families Action Fund will push for "meaningful legislative change" to improve school safety, according to a statement.

What they're saying: "The families of The Covenant School have a wide range of political views but are united in their faith and shared desire to protect their children and all children in Tennessee from experiencing anything like what happened in March 2023," a statement announcing the new groups said.

State of play: The Covenant School shooting, which killed three 9-year-old students and three staff members on March 27, spurred profound communal grief as well as activism.

Thousands of Tennesseans came to the state Capitol for a series of demonstrations, with bipartisan voices calling for policy changes.

Between the lines: Polls have shown broad support for some gun reform measures, although movement on that front is uncertain in the deeply conservative General Assembly.

What's next: Gov. Bill Lee has called a special session to discuss potential reforms in August.