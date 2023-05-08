Tennessee governor calls special session on guns for Aug. 21

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that he would call for a special session to discuss gun reforms on Aug. 21.

Why it matters: The Republican governor's decision to call a special session will push lawmakers to consider a policy response to The Covenant School shooting, which killed three children and three staff members in March.

The shooting spurred a series of massive protests at the Tennessee Capitol, with thousands of demonstrators urging lawmakers to consider gun reform measures.

State of play: Lee has proposed expanding Tennessee's order of protection law to create a system to take guns from people who had threatened to hurt themselves or someone else.

Multiple recent polls have shown wide support for such a measure among Tennesseans.

Of note: Lee's office is collecting residents' input on the special session online.

Yes, but: Any restrictions on firearms face an uphill climb in the Republican-dominated General Assembly, which has made expanding access to guns a top priority for several years.

Lawmakers did not formally consider Lee's proposal before wrapping their normal business for the year in April, but some dismissed it as a "nonstarter."

What he's saying: Lee said "there is broad agreement that action is needed."