Poll: Trump, Biden have sizable leads in Tennessee
Former President Trump is clobbering Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the other Republican challengers in a recent poll of registered Tennessee voters.
Meanwhile: President Biden enjoys a massive lead over the Democratic primary challengers, including Robert Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson.
Details: The poll was funded by the libertarian think tank the Beacon Center and conducted by Targoz Market Research.
- Trump leads DeSantis 61% to 12%, according to the poll. Former Vice President Mike Pence has the support of 8% of registered voters.
- Biden led Kennedy 63% to 7%.
Why it matters: Tennessee voters favor a rematch of the 2020 election. In that hypothetical head-to-head, Trump leads Biden 54% to 34% in Tennessee, according to the poll.
The intrigue: Although the poll underscored Tennessee's status as a deep red state, voters were split over the legislature's vote to expel state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.
- According to the Beacon Center poll, 39% of voters approved of the expulsion, while 39% opposed it. The lawmakers were expelled after they interrupted a House session to express support for protesters calling for gun control measures in the wake of the Covenant School massacre.
- Tennessee voters are also divided over whether Trump should have been indicted over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, with 43% support for and 44% opposition to the indictment.
