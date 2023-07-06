Poll: Trump, Biden have sizable leads in Tennessee

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump is clobbering Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the other Republican challengers in a recent poll of registered Tennessee voters.

Meanwhile: President Biden enjoys a massive lead over the Democratic primary challengers, including Robert Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson.

Details: The poll was funded by the libertarian think tank the Beacon Center and conducted by Targoz Market Research.

Trump leads DeSantis 61% to 12%, according to the poll. Former Vice President Mike Pence has the support of 8% of registered voters.

Biden led Kennedy 63% to 7%.

Why it matters: Tennessee voters favor a rematch of the 2020 election. In that hypothetical head-to-head, Trump leads Biden 54% to 34% in Tennessee, according to the poll.

The intrigue: Although the poll underscored Tennessee's status as a deep red state, voters were split over the legislature's vote to expel state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.

According to the Beacon Center poll, 39% of voters approved of the expulsion, while 39% opposed it. The lawmakers were expelled after they interrupted a House session to express support for protesters calling for gun control measures in the wake of the Covenant School massacre.

Tennessee voters are also divided over whether Trump should have been indicted over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, with 43% support for and 44% opposition to the indictment.

Read the full poll results