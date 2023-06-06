35 mins ago - News

TSU marching band to perform at the White House

Adam Tamburin
Clarinet players of the TSU "Aristocrat of Bands" perform at halftime during the Southern Heritage Classic game

Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands performs in 2019. Photo: Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tennessee State University's Grammy-winning marching band is going to the White House.

Driving the news: The famed Aristocrat of Bands will be in Washington, D.C. this month as part of the White House's celebration of Juneteenth, according to an announcement from TSU.

Zoom out: It's been a whirlwind year for the band, which won a Grammy for its debut album in February and made its Grand Ole Opry debut in April.

  • The band is set to kickstart the CMA Fest in Nashville Thursday morning with a riverfront performance.
