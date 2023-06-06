35 mins ago - News
TSU marching band to perform at the White House
Tennessee State University's Grammy-winning marching band is going to the White House.
Driving the news: The famed Aristocrat of Bands will be in Washington, D.C. this month as part of the White House's celebration of Juneteenth, according to an announcement from TSU.
Zoom out: It's been a whirlwind year for the band, which won a Grammy for its debut album in February and made its Grand Ole Opry debut in April.
- The band is set to kickstart the CMA Fest in Nashville Thursday morning with a riverfront performance.
