TSU marching band to perform at the White House

Tennessee State University's Grammy-winning marching band is going to the White House.

Driving the news: The famed Aristocrat of Bands will be in Washington, D.C. this month as part of the White House's celebration of Juneteenth, according to an announcement from TSU.

Zoom out: It's been a whirlwind year for the band, which won a Grammy for its debut album in February and made its Grand Ole Opry debut in April.