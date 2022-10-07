"The Urban Hymnal" explodes with energy from its opening notes.

The new album from Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands is a 31-minute joyride that encapsulates Music City at its broad and boisterous best.

Why it matters: A quintessential Nashville institution, the AOB has performed at NFL halftime shows and the Rose Parade.

Band director Reginald McDonald tells Axios the recordings capture the electricity of their live performances in a way that could reach new heights.

Driving the news: McDonald says "The Urban Hymnal," which mostly features original tracks, was designed to pay tribute to two pillars of African American musical tradition: gospel and marching bands from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

"The goal was for it to be something that was very, very entertaining, but very unique."

Zoom in: The album, released Sept. 23, was executive produced by AOB assistant director Larry Jenkins, McDonald and artists Dallas Austin, Sir the Baptist and Dubba-AA.

Its 10 tracks bob and weave through different styles and feature an array of artists, but the band of TSU students remains the central force.

What they're saying: "In certain moments, I used them as an orchestra," Sir the Baptist told WNXP. "I used them as a Motown band. I used them as a jazz band. They almost stepped into a different skin on every song."

The intrigue: TSU submitted "The Urban Hymnal" for Grammy consideration in the Best Gospel Roots Album category.

"Alright" puts the band in the middle of an inspirational morning groove.

Between the lines: McDonald hopes to harness the album's power as a fundraising tool. He says proceeds from downloads and streams will go toward constructing a new band room, complete with a recording studio and a performance space.

What's next: If you want to see the band in action, you can head to the TSU homecoming parade tomorrow.

They're also certain to keep performing at major events, McDonald says.

"Nothing big happens in the city of Nashville or the state of Tennessee without the Aristocrat of Bands."

How to listen: "The Urban Hymnal" is available for purchase or streaming online. Find it on streaming services by searching for Tennessee State University.