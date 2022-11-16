TSU's historic Grammy moment
Tennessee State University made history Tuesday when its famed marching band secured its first-ever Grammy nomination.
- "The Urban Hymnal" from the TSU Aristocrat of Bands was one of five nominees in the best roots gospel album category.
Why it matters: The recognition elevates one of Nashville's most cherished musical institutions.
What they're saying: "This is a tremendous day in the history of our beloved Tennessee State University," TSU band director Reginald McDonald said in a statement.
- "This is not just a band accolade, but a university-wide accomplishment," McDonald added. He praised TSU president Glenda Glover, in particular, for her vision.
State of play: The AOB's live performances have become a mainstay at parades and halftime shows. They blend high energy and theatricality with impeccable musicianship to electric effect.
- Band leaders hoped capturing that essence in an album would boost fundraising and open a new level of possibilities for the student musicians.
Zoom in: The album celebrates two prongs of African American musical tradition: gospel and marching bands at historically Black colleges and universities.
- Each track finds the band adapting to different styles, as guest artists deliver stunning vocals and spoken word passages.
🔊 Listen: The album has a celebratory mood that seems tailor-made for this triumphant Grammy moment.
- Check out "Dance Revival" and "FLY" for a preview of the joyful, genre-bending project.
Flashback: TSU isn't the first Nashville university recognized in this category. Fisk University's Jubilee Singers won best roots gospel album in 2021.
What's next: The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 7pm CT.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.