Album art for the TSU marching band. Photo: Garrett Morris/courtesy of TSU

Tennessee State University made history Tuesday when its famed marching band secured its first-ever Grammy nomination.

"The Urban Hymnal" from the TSU Aristocrat of Bands was one of five nominees in the best roots gospel album category.

Why it matters: The recognition elevates one of Nashville's most cherished musical institutions.

What they're saying: "This is a tremendous day in the history of our beloved Tennessee State University," TSU band director Reginald McDonald said in a statement.

"This is not just a band accolade, but a university-wide accomplishment," McDonald added. He praised TSU president Glenda Glover, in particular, for her vision.

State of play: The AOB's live performances have become a mainstay at parades and halftime shows. They blend high energy and theatricality with impeccable musicianship to electric effect.

Band leaders hoped capturing that essence in an album would boost fundraising and open a new level of possibilities for the student musicians.

Zoom in: The album celebrates two prongs of African American musical tradition: gospel and marching bands at historically Black colleges and universities.

Each track finds the band adapting to different styles, as guest artists deliver stunning vocals and spoken word passages.

🔊 Listen: The album has a celebratory mood that seems tailor-made for this triumphant Grammy moment.

Check out "Dance Revival" and "FLY" for a preview of the joyful, genre-bending project.

Flashback: TSU isn't the first Nashville university recognized in this category. Fisk University's Jubilee Singers won best roots gospel album in 2021.

What's next: The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 7pm CT.