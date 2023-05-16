Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam joining Tim Scott's campaign

Former Gov. Bill Haslam is wading into the upcoming presidential race by signing on as national co-chair of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott's forthcoming campaign, Politico's Natalie Allison reports.

Why it matters: Haslam's support could connect the South Carolina Republican with key allies and donors within the party establishment.

Politico notes this is Haslam's first endorsement since he left office in 2019.

The former governor was sometimes critical of former President Trump, who is currently seen as the frontrunner for the GOP nomination.

What he's saying: "In the end, one of the things I learned from being in elected office is it really does matter who we elect," Haslam told Allison, who used to cover state politics for the Tennessean.

"The more I talked to Tim, the more I became convinced that he's got a message that the country really needs to hear right now."

Details: Scott has served on the Senate since 2014, when he became the first Black senator to be elected in the South since Reconstruction.

Fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley — who was governor of the state at the same time as Haslam — announced her own bid for presidency earlier this year.

What's next: Scott has already launched an exploratory committee to kick the tires on a presidential bid. He is expected to make a formal announcement about his campaign next Monday.

Of note: Trump has won several endorsements from Tennessee officials, including most of the state's congressional delegation.