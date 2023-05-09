Dolly Parton is expanding her lifestyle empire to include a line of disposable party supplies in partnership with Creative Converting.

The collection is available on Amazon now, with additional retail options coming soon.

State of plates: The supplies include brightly colored disposable plates, napkins, wooden cutlery and decorations with familiar motifs that point back to Parton, like the heavy use of butterflies and guitars.

Many of the items feature classic Dolly-isms, such as "Be a diamond in a rhinestone world" and "In a world of Jolenes, be a Dolly."

What she's saying: "Whether it's birthdays or holidays, making memories with those you love is what matters most in life," the ever-busy Parton said in a statement.

"I am excited to bring my new collection of party supplies to your homes and events, and even though I may not be there in person, I'll be celebrating with you in spirit."

The bottom line: If you've ever wanted coasters that said "I beg your Parton," you might want to act fast. Parton's line of Duncan Hines baking mixes flew off the shelves.