48 mins ago - News
7 reasons to celebrate on Dolly Parton's birthday
It's no wonder the clouds are parting and the sun is coming out in Nashville, because Thursday — Jan. 19 — is Dolly Parton's birthday.
- She is the busiest 77-year-old this side of the Smokies, and she's still giving her fans around the world plenty to celebrate.
Here are seven treats Parton has up her bedazzled sleeve this year:
- Even though it's her birthday she's giving us a gift. Earlier this week, she told the ladies of "The View" she would mark the special occasion by releasing a "blessed" song that came to her in a dream.
- She's busy recording her upcoming rock album, with sessions underway this week. On "The View," Parton confirmed several famous collaborators would appear on the album, including Paul McCartney, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Cher, Pink and Brandi Carlile.
- A new roller coaster is coming to Dollywood. At 3,990 feet, Big Bear Mountain will be the longest coaster in the park.
- Duncan Hines is partnering with Parton for another round of baking mixes. The newest offerings, which are coming to stores soon, include Parton-approved mixes for brownies, biscuits and cornbread.
- Parton is starring in the film adaptation of her mystery novel "Run, Rose, Run," which she co-wrote with James Patterson.
- Collectibles company Funko recently announced plans to release two funky Parton figurines that would be great gifts for any big Parton-heads in your life.
- Ever the experimental shape-shifter, Parton teamed up with the DJ group Cheat Codes for the electro-twang toe-tapper "Bets On Us," which came out this month.
If you want to wish Parton well, the Grand Ole Opry has a "larger-than-life" birthday card you can sign at the Ryman Auditorium through Saturday.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.