7 reasons to celebrate on Dolly Parton's birthday

It's no wonder the clouds are parting and the sun is coming out in Nashville, because Thursday — Jan. 19 — is Dolly Parton's birthday.

She is the busiest 77-year-old this side of the Smokies, and she's still giving her fans around the world plenty to celebrate.

Here are seven treats Parton has up her bedazzled sleeve this year:

If you want to wish Parton well, the Grand Ole Opry has a "larger-than-life" birthday card you can sign at the Ryman Auditorium through Saturday.