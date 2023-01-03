Dolly Parton prepares new rock album for 2023

Many of us woke up this week hoping to greet the new year with a fresh start and a new attitude. But only one has pledged to turn their career on its head with a rocking reinvention that is hall-of-fame ready.

In 2023, Dolly Parton is reminding us all how to start a new chapter in style.

Driving the news: After her much-ballyhooed entrance into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, Parton has pledged to embrace her inner rocker with a new album expected this fall.

"I'm going to not waste this timing to do a real rock 'n' roll album," Parton told ET Canada. "True rock 'n' roll, not country at all."

Why it matters: Parton is once again leading by example this year, with plans to try something new, stay busy with a broad roster of projects and give millions to charity.

Reality check: Rock might be an abrupt sonic shift, but there's ample evidence she can pull it off, including her Joan Jett cover when she rang in the new year with Miley Cyrus on Saturday.

State of play: Parton says the new album will be a mix of original songs (some of them written with her producer Kent Wells) and classic covers, including "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction," "Free Bird" and "Purple Rain."

She's planning on collaborating with some of the original artists and is lobbying for Elton John to join her on "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

The intrigue: "I really think it's some of the best work I've ever done," Parton told the "Today" show. "I think so, only because it's different for me. I wanted it to be good."

"My hope for the new year is a little more kindness, a little more love," Parton said.