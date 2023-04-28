Outgoing Nashville mayor previews budget, touts legacy in final State of Metro

Months before he is set to leave office, Mayor John Cooper took a victory lap touting accomplishments that he said made Nashville "stronger than at any point in our history."

Why it matters: Cooper's final State of Metro address offered him a chance to define his legacy while previewing his last budget proposal, which is expected Monday.

The mayor said his budget would include $100 million in new recurring funding for schools and a 7% raise for all Metro employees.

By the numbers: The new budget proposal will include $15 million each in new spending for the police and fire departments.

Funding would support 36 new firefighters, which would bring the department in line with national staffing standards.

Four new city positions will be added to focus on noise enforcement, particularly in the downtown entertainment district, Cooper said.

While state lawmakers continue to consider gun restrictions, Cooper said the Metro budget would fund a program to distribute free gun locks that is modeled off of a program in Shelby County.

Between the lines: Cooper isn't running for reelection. But he argued that his term had been "a golden age of fixing government" despite an onslaught of challenges.

What he's saying: "Over the last four years, Nashville has been tested — maybe more than any city in America," Cooper said during his speech at the site of the new $150 million James Lawson High School in Bellevue.

"The investments we've made together have taken our city government from crisis to recovery."

Yes, but: His optimistic message comes a week after a poll from Vanderbilt University found a growing majority of residents feel Nashville is on the wrong track. (Although the same poll found Cooper had 59% approval.)

State of play: Councilmember Bob Mendes said Cooper's speech "seemed to foreshadow a budget that largely maintains current service levels" rather than funding "a litany of new programs."