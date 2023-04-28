Outgoing Nashville mayor previews budget, touts legacy in final State of Metro
Months before he is set to leave office, Mayor John Cooper took a victory lap touting accomplishments that he said made Nashville "stronger than at any point in our history."
Why it matters: Cooper's final State of Metro address offered him a chance to define his legacy while previewing his last budget proposal, which is expected Monday.
- The mayor said his budget would include $100 million in new recurring funding for schools and a 7% raise for all Metro employees.
By the numbers: The new budget proposal will include $15 million each in new spending for the police and fire departments.
- Funding would support 36 new firefighters, which would bring the department in line with national staffing standards.
- Four new city positions will be added to focus on noise enforcement, particularly in the downtown entertainment district, Cooper said.
- While state lawmakers continue to consider gun restrictions, Cooper said the Metro budget would fund a program to distribute free gun locks that is modeled off of a program in Shelby County.
Between the lines: Cooper isn't running for reelection. But he argued that his term had been "a golden age of fixing government" despite an onslaught of challenges.
- The city has faced a financial crisis, the pandemic, a deadly tornado, the Christmas Day bombing and the mass shooting at The Covenant School.
What he's saying: "Over the last four years, Nashville has been tested — maybe more than any city in America," Cooper said during his speech at the site of the new $150 million James Lawson High School in Bellevue.
- "The investments we've made together have taken our city government from crisis to recovery."
Yes, but: His optimistic message comes a week after a poll from Vanderbilt University found a growing majority of residents feel Nashville is on the wrong track. (Although the same poll found Cooper had 59% approval.)
State of play: Councilmember Bob Mendes said Cooper's speech "seemed to foreshadow a budget that largely maintains current service levels" rather than funding "a litany of new programs."
- The budget requires council approval.
