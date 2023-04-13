52 mins ago - Politics
Fundraising update in Nashville mayor's race
Two charts show the state of fundraising for the Nashville mayor's race.
Of note: The first chart shows Jim Gingrich and Matt Wiltshire built financial advantages with three months to go before early voting starts.
We also broke down how much each candidate raised from donors during the first quarter compared to personal loans to their campaigns.
New candidates state Sen. Heidi Campbell and property assessor Vivian Wilhoite entered the race after the filing deadline.
