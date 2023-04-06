Heidi Campbell enters Nashville mayor's race

State Sen. Heidi Campbell joined the crowded field of candidates for Nashville mayor Wednesday.

Why it matters: In her short time in the legislature, Campbell has emerged as a progressive firebrand on issues like education, gun control and abortion rights. She represents a sprawling district that forms a weirdly shaped ring around southwest, west, north and northeast parts of Davidson County.

What she's saying: "Nashville is in the midst of a hostile takeover," Campbell said in a press release. "As a state senator, I’ve been standing up for our city every day and I have a deep understanding of the issues between our local and state government.

What we're watching: Campbell storms into the race boosted by the support of influential state Reps. Bob Freeman, John Ray Clemmons and Bo Mitchell, and school board member Cheryl Mayes.

State of play: The field of candidates is crowded, with eight contenders already in the race.

Zoom out: This will be her third political campaign in three years.