Unions representing Nashville police and firefighters are backing Mayor John Cooper in the upcoming mayoral election.

The endorsements cited Cooper's support for better pay and equipment for the city agencies.

Why it matters: Cooper has not formally announced a re-election bid yet. But the pair of early endorsements could help him build a case for a second term.

Councilmembers Sharon Hurt and Freddie O'Connell have launched campaigns, as has former city official Matt Wiltshire. The election is in August.

What they're saying: In a statement, the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police said Cooper had "demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the promotion of public safety and those who are responsible for maintaining it."

"He has consistently stood with the men and women of the MNPD, and we are proud to stand with him in the next election."

The announcement said Cooper's support for "the most competitive salary, benefits, and attractive working conditions possible" gives Nashville police an edge in recruitment and retention.

Danny R. Yates, president of the Nashville Fire Fighters & Fire Service Employees Association IAFF Local 140, called Cooper "the leader our city needs."