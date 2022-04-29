Freddie O'Connell enters Nashville mayor's race

Metro Councilmember Freddie O'Connell became the first major candidate to enter the 2023 mayor's race Thursday.

O'Connell — who represents downtown, Salemtown, Germantown, the Gulch and Music Row — unveiled his plans to The Tennessean.

Why it matters: O'Connell, a 45-year-old Nashville native and Brown University grad, rose from a mass transportation and environmental activist to one of the most consequential members of the Metro Council.

Now in his second term, O'Connell has a legislative record to appeal to progressives and a history of collaboration on economic development issues that may win over the city's business community.

In this term alone, O'Connell navigated a devastating tornado in his district, the impact of the pandemic on the city's tourism industry and the Christmas 2020 bombing on Second Avenue.

State of play: The mayor's race could be crowded and competitive. In addition to O'Connell, nonprofit executive Hal Cato and Metro Development and Housing Agency official Matt Wiltshire have said they might run.

Mayor John Cooper has sent signals he'll run for reelection yet hasn't announced a decision. An incumbent mayor has only lost reelection once in the history of Metro — in 2019, when Cooper unseated Mayor David Briley.

Be smart: O'Connell has staked his career on transportation issues. He served on the Metro Transit Authority board and volunteered for the advocacy group Walk Bike Nashville.

As a council member, he led the passage of a local version of the Green New Deal aimed at making the city government more environmentally friendly.

He also sponsored legislation to eliminate jailer fees and to regulate the downtown transportainment industry. More recently, he filed legislation calling for the creation of a new city department to oversee homelessness.

What he's saying: "I'm running to expand the conversations and work I've been involved in on council — strong, organized neighborhoods; transit and infrastructure; and the work of the 37208 committee," O'Connell tells Axios. "Right now, the city needs leadership, vision, and action, and I've got the experience to deliver all three."

Yes, but: O'Connell must improve his fundraising game to be competitive. No candidate has successfully made the leap from a district council seat to the mayor's office in part because mayoral campaigns are expensive.