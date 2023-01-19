48 mins ago - Politics

Nashville mayoral candidate Matt Wiltshire brought in $1.3 million in the last six months, his campaign says.

By the numbers: Wiltshire's campaign raised nearly $900,000 from 1,300 individual donors.

  • The approximately $400,000 difference is from a family loan, his campaign says.
  • He has $1.1 million cash on hand.

Why it matters: The strong fundraising number shows Wiltshire's campaign is gaining traction even with Mayor John Cooper expected to run.

  • Wiltshire, who worked on economic development and affordable housing initiatives for the city, especially needs the money to improve his name recognition among voters.

Yes, but: Well-funded campaigns of past candidates Bill Freeman and Charles Robert Bone in 2015 did not result in victories.

Catch up quick: Cooper has not officially announced if he's running for re-election and has not yet gone full-tilt on the fundraising front.

  • Candidates have until the end of the month to file their year-end disclosures.
  • Councilmembers Freddie O'Connell and Sharon Hurt have not yet submitted theirs.
