48 mins ago - Politics
Mayoral candidate Matt Wiltshire brings in $1.3M
Nashville mayoral candidate Matt Wiltshire brought in $1.3 million in the last six months, his campaign says.
By the numbers: Wiltshire's campaign raised nearly $900,000 from 1,300 individual donors.
- The approximately $400,000 difference is from a family loan, his campaign says.
- He has $1.1 million cash on hand.
Why it matters: The strong fundraising number shows Wiltshire's campaign is gaining traction even with Mayor John Cooper expected to run.
- Wiltshire, who worked on economic development and affordable housing initiatives for the city, especially needs the money to improve his name recognition among voters.
Yes, but: Well-funded campaigns of past candidates Bill Freeman and Charles Robert Bone in 2015 did not result in victories.
Catch up quick: Cooper has not officially announced if he's running for re-election and has not yet gone full-tilt on the fundraising front.
- Candidates have until the end of the month to file their year-end disclosures.
- Councilmembers Freddie O'Connell and Sharon Hurt have not yet submitted theirs.
