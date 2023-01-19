Nashville mayoral candidate Matt Wiltshire brought in $1.3 million in the last six months, his campaign says.

By the numbers: Wiltshire's campaign raised nearly $900,000 from 1,300 individual donors.

The approximately $400,000 difference is from a family loan, his campaign says.

He has $1.1 million cash on hand.

Why it matters: The strong fundraising number shows Wiltshire's campaign is gaining traction even with Mayor John Cooper expected to run.

Wiltshire, who worked on economic development and affordable housing initiatives for the city, especially needs the money to improve his name recognition among voters.

Yes, but: Well-funded campaigns of past candidates Bill Freeman and Charles Robert Bone in 2015 did not result in victories.

Catch up quick: Cooper has not officially announced if he's running for re-election and has not yet gone full-tilt on the fundraising front.