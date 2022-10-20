Writer and producer Phil Rosenthal brought his Netflix show "Somebody Feed Phil" to Nashville.

The streaming docuseries follows the "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator as he eats his way through cities around the world.

The latest: The Nashville episode was part of season six, which was released this week. It features Rosenthal visiting many of the city's buzziest restaurants and riding a pedal tavern on Lower Broadway.

Country music star Brad Paisley, actress Patricia Heaton and producer T Bone Burnett make appearances in the 47-minute episode.

Dig in: Rosenthal's menu reflected the vibrance of Nashville's culinary scene.

He started with a classic: biscuits and breakfast at the Loveless Cafe.

He also visited Prince's Hot Chicken, Locust, Arnold's Country Kitchen, Rolf and Daughters, and Daddy's Dogs, among others.

Plate of play: Paisley tagged along for a visit to Joyland, where celebrity chef Sean Brock explained the city's appeal.