1 hour ago - Food and Drink
"Somebody Feed Phil" visits Nashville in season six
Writer and producer Phil Rosenthal brought his Netflix show "Somebody Feed Phil" to Nashville.
- The streaming docuseries follows the "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator as he eats his way through cities around the world.
The latest: The Nashville episode was part of season six, which was released this week. It features Rosenthal visiting many of the city's buzziest restaurants and riding a pedal tavern on Lower Broadway.
- Country music star Brad Paisley, actress Patricia Heaton and producer T Bone Burnett make appearances in the 47-minute episode.
Dig in: Rosenthal's menu reflected the vibrance of Nashville's culinary scene.
- He started with a classic: biscuits and breakfast at the Loveless Cafe.
- He also visited Prince's Hot Chicken, Locust, Arnold's Country Kitchen, Rolf and Daughters, and Daddy's Dogs, among others.
Plate of play: Paisley tagged along for a visit to Joyland, where celebrity chef Sean Brock explained the city's appeal.
- "One of the things that drew me to Nashville early on was its soul," Brock said. "It's not just music anymore. … This town supports people doing good work and honest work."
- "What that does for someone like me is gives me the courage to open a crazy restaurant project because you know that you're going to have the support."
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.