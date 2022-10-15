Dessert saves an overhyped meal at Locust

👋 Axios copy editor Katie here! As a 36-year Nashville resident, I’ve delighted in dining as a recreation. Imagine my thrill when a last-minute dinner reservation opened up at Locust on my wedding anniversary.

Why it matters: Experiencing the buzzy, Trevor Moran-led 12th South restaurant begins with a hearty welcome from the chefs in the open kitchen. It’s a congenial start to an uneven meal saved by a spectacular dessert.

Context: For the curmudgeons among us, the tiny restaurant is so loud we couldn’t hear the chefs who took our orders.

Yum: You want the pork belly dumplings. Perfectly delicate yet structurally sound, they’re served with toothsome seaweed.

A mushroom flatbread — really more of a puff — held a puree I'd eat any day of the week.

Um: Dover sole, the catch of the day, lay in a creamy sauce topped by lumps of lobster meat.

A side of crispy potatoes was a tangled mess. The chef instructed us to crack and dip the nest into the sole's sauce — yet the potatoes' own sauce coated our fingers in the process. My napkin (and dress) didn't emerge unscathed.

The big picture: Being named Food & Wine's Restaurant of the Year did Locust no favors. We had big expectations and experienced an adequate payoff.

I visited Catbird Seat during Moran's tenure. That was the best meal of my life, so I had unfairly high hopes.

The bottom line: The angels sang when the loaf pan-shaped kakigori arrived for dessert.