A new era at Sean Brock's Joyland
Blake Hoerres spent most of his career working in kitchens at fine-dining restaurants such as Husk. But his latest job is pushing him out of that comfort zone.
- As the new general manager at the low-key Joyland — an East Nashville restaurant slinging burgers, biscuits, and chicken on a stick — Hoerres is mentoring entry-level cooks and testing the limits of fast food.
Why it matters: Hoerres' arrival at Joyland could usher in a new era of experimentation within Sean Brock's city-spanning culinary empire.
- Brock, the James Beard Award winner behind Joyland, Audrey, and The Continental, tells Axios that hiring a fine-dining expert to oversee a fast food concept is already leading to unexpected and playful culinary mash-ups.
Driving the news: Joyland recently hosted a special event that brought together Brock's chefs with the pop-up Kisser Japanese BBQ. The $175 five-course tasting menu included beverage pairings from the Nashville-based Proper Sake.
- Hoerres and Brock say Joyland will continue to blur the line between fast food and fine dining with similar events in the future.
- "We have the luxury of really being whatever we want," Hoerres tells Axios. "The primary goal here is serving good food in a fun atmosphere."
What he's saying: "Joyland is our playground and we will always continue to evolve," Brock says.
- "I love not having rules in place," he adds. "I think it is so cool to walk into a fast food restaurant and get Michelin-star-quality tasting menus."
Yes, but: Don't worry. Joyland's milkshakes and bacon cheeseburgers aren't going anywhere.
- Hoerres, who worked with Brock years ago at Husk Savannah, says he spends most of his days focused on how to bring high-end standards to bear on every grilled cheese and nugget.
- "Our ingredients are sourced with that same fine-toothed comb as any of Sean's other restaurants," Hoerres says. "The standards have been set."
Between the lines: Hoerres says his first months working for Brock at Joyland have been particularly rewarding because he gets to guide cooks and staff members who are just starting out.
- "It's my place in all of this to usher them into it," he says. "This is my opportunity to give back."
