Cooper wants sidewalks open amid construction projects

A new city policy will not allow construction projects to block sidewalks or bike lanes for more than a week without a plan to maintain pedestrian and cyclist access.

Mayor John Cooper announced last week that permits to block city rights-of-way would only be granted for up to seven days unless the developer found an alternative to keep those spaces open, like constructing scaffolding over a sidewalk.

Flashback: The previous policy allowed developers to get renewable 30-day permits to block a public right-of-way.

Why it matters: Cooper called the new policy an effort "to make it easier and safer to get around our city" despite widespread construction.

The announcement follows the passage of the Vision Zero Action plan, which seeks to reduce injuries and deaths on Nashville roads.

By the numbers: The city has already approved 31,000 right-of-way permits so far this year. Cooper said construction projects account for nearly 90% of sidewalk and bike lane closures.

Developers with existing 30-day permits can work with city officials to develop an alternative plan when their permits expire.

Yes, but: The new policy will allow developers to apply for a variance if they want an exception.

The intrigue: Cooper's announcement found him once again revisiting the neighborhoods-first language that defined his mayoral campaign.