Building permits hit record heights

Adam Tamburin
Data: Metro Codes. Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios
Data: Metro Codes. Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Nashville's explosive growth fueled a record amount of construction in 2021.

  • More than 14,600 building permits were issued last year, according to Metro Codes, easily clearing the previous record set in 2016.

By the numbers: The value of Nashville construction projects is also skyrocketing. Permitted projects were valued at $5.5 billion in 2021, up nearly $1 billion from 2020.

  • City data show that total is driven by a relatively small number of big-ticket projects, with 2,499 commercial construction permits generating $4 billion in value.
