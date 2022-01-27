Building permits hit record heights

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Metro Codes. Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Nashville's explosive growth fueled a record amount of construction in 2021.

More than 14,600 building permits were issued last year, according to Metro Codes, easily clearing the previous record set in 2016.

By the numbers: The value of Nashville construction projects is also skyrocketing. Permitted projects were valued at $5.5 billion in 2021, up nearly $1 billion from 2020.