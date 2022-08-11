A new online tool unveiled by Mayor John Cooper yesterday will allow you to track new sidewalks, school improvements and other infrastructure projects in your neighborhood.

Why it matters: Cooper touted the initiative as a way to increase transparency and accountability.

Information on more than 800 projects is available on the website.

👋 Nate here: The website displays the recent projects on a color-coded map of Davidson County. I searched for infrastructure improvements near my home in the Whites Creek area.

The map showed a roof replacement at Alex Green Elementary with a budget of $158,950 and an expected completion date of Aug. 23.

There was also a stormwater project on Green Lane near Whites Creek Pike completed earlier this year for $125,984.

Context: Cooper is touting neighborhood investments at the same time he is nearing the end of negotiating a financing plan for a new Titans stadium, which would cost around $2.2 billion.

What he's saying: In a press release that harkened back to his campaign messaging when he ran for mayor in 2019, Cooper said "for too long Metro government has prioritized downtown development and tax incentives for billion-dollar corporations over more money" for schools and neighborhoods.