Home sales in the Nashville area continued their summertime slump last month.

Closings dropped a whopping 19% in July compared to the same timeframe a year ago, per Greater Nashville Realtors.

That follows smaller year-over-year slips earlier this year.

Why it matters: Those figures are the latest sign the housing market is cooling off after a red-hot period.

Experts framed the ongoing slowdown as a healthy return to equilibrium after historic highs.

What they're saying: Laurel Graefe, regional executive for the Nashville branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, addressed the broader trend at an event last week, before the latest numbers were released.

"It would make sense to me that we're seeing a little bit of a lull right now as things come back into balance," she said.

"This feels like a bit of a normalization."

Yes, but: Graefe said demand remains robust in the Nashville area, driven by residents from other parts of the country who continue to relocate here.

By the numbers: There were 3,459 closings last month, down from 4,314 last July, per Greater Nashville Realtors.

Between the lines: The housing inventory is creeping up as sales ease off and houses stay on the market for longer periods of time. But prices remain strong.