Nashville's housing market remains red-hot, but one critical complication is throwing a wrench in the system:

Supply is not keeping up with demand.

"We can't build homes fast enough," Greater Nashville Realtors president Steve Jolly tells Axios.

Why it matters: A housing inventory crunch is pushing home prices higher and putting mounting pressure on buyers.

"It's incredibly frustrating as a buyer right now in this market," Jolly says.

By the numbers: There were 3,510 houses, condos and lots available to buy in the greater Nashville area at the end of January, according to Greater Nashville Realtors data.

That's a sharp decrease from January 2021, when the inventory sat at 5,381.

The supply slowdown is reflected in closings, which dropped about 3.5% when comparing January 2021 to January 2022.

Prices skyrocketed in the same timeframe. The median price for a single-family home jumped from $344,920 to $425,000 in a year.

Between the lines: The lopsided supply and demand is driven by several factors.

Large companies like Amazon are luring high-earners to Tennessee from bigger markets in California and New York. Jolly predicts Oracle's impending arrival will only intensify that trend.

The ongoing labor shortage and supply chain issues are holding back major projects. Jolly says transformers, essential for larger developments and subdivisions, are particularly hard to come by right now.

Rising rental rates during the pandemic have encouraged more Nashville residents to "get on the train" and explore home ownership, broker LaTonya Martin tells Axios.

Be smart: Prospective buyers should prepare ahead of time so they can spot new properties and make offers quickly.