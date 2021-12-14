Workers continue migration to Nashville
Workers moving to Nashville from Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City are driving our region's continued growth, according to data released this month by LinkedIn.
- For every 10,000 LinkedIn members currently based in Nashville, nearly 11 moved from L.A. in the last year.
- The trend comes as more workers move to our metro area for jobs in tech, health care, and other industries.
