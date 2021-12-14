1 hour ago - Business

Workers continue migration to Nashville

Adam Tamburin
Reproduced from LinkedIn; Chart: Axios Visuals

Workers moving to Nashville from Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City are driving our region's continued growth, according to data released this month by LinkedIn.

  • For every 10,000 LinkedIn members currently based in Nashville, nearly 11 moved from L.A. in the last year.
  • The trend comes as more workers move to our metro area for jobs in tech, health care, and other industries.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more