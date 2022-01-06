55 mins ago - Sports

King Henry returns to practice

Nate Rau
Derrick Henry on the field during a Titans game
Derrick Henry. Photo: Wade Payne/AP

Already one win away from securing the top seed in the AFC playoffs, the Titans welcomed star running back Derrick Henry back to practice on Wednesday.

  • Henry was designated to return off the injured reserve list after being sidelined since Nov. 1.

Why it matters: Henry is a rampaging force of a running back who could power the Titans to their first Super Bowl appearance in 22 years.

  • His return is emblematic of an odd season in which the Titans defeated top AFC contenders while weathering a rash of injuries. The Titans set a record earlier this season for most players used in the regular season.

Yes, but: It remains unclear when Henry will be activated and he still may not play in the Week 18 season finale against the Texans.

By the numbers: Just how good was King Henry this season? Associated Press reporter Teresa Walker pointed out that despite not playing since October, Henry is still sixth in the league in rushing.

  • That's because he was on a tear to start the season with 937 yards in just eight games.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more