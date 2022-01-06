King Henry returns to practice

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Already one win away from securing the top seed in the AFC playoffs, the Titans welcomed star running back Derrick Henry back to practice on Wednesday.

Henry was designated to return off the injured reserve list after being sidelined since Nov. 1.

Why it matters: Henry is a rampaging force of a running back who could power the Titans to their first Super Bowl appearance in 22 years.

His return is emblematic of an odd season in which the Titans defeated top AFC contenders while weathering a rash of injuries. The Titans set a record earlier this season for most players used in the regular season.

Yes, but: It remains unclear when Henry will be activated and he still may not play in the Week 18 season finale against the Texans.

By the numbers: Just how good was King Henry this season? Associated Press reporter Teresa Walker pointed out that despite not playing since October, Henry is still sixth in the league in rushing.