One of the most injured NFL teams of all time is going to the playoffs.

The Titans ran all over the Dolphins on Sunday, gashing a talented defense for 198 rushing yards in a 34-3 blowout.

The win gives Tennessee the AFC South crown for the second consecutive year and its third straight playoff berth.

What's next: Because the Chiefs lost, the Titans can clinch the AFC's top seed and a first-round bye with a win over the lowly Texans next week.