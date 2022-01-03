4 hours ago - Sports

Titans clinch improbable playoff berth

Everett Cook
Linebacker David Long celebrates with fans after making a fourth-quarter interception.
Linebacker David Long celebrates with fans after making a fourth-quarter interception. Photo: Silas Walker/Getty Images

One of the most injured NFL teams of all time is going to the playoffs.

  • The Titans ran all over the Dolphins on Sunday, gashing a talented defense for 198 rushing yards in a 34-3 blowout.
  • The win gives Tennessee the AFC South crown for the second consecutive year and its third straight playoff berth.

What's next: Because the Chiefs lost, the Titans can clinch the AFC's top seed and a first-round bye with a win over the lowly Texans next week.

