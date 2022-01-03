Titans clinch improbable playoff berth
One of the most injured NFL teams of all time is going to the playoffs.
- The Titans ran all over the Dolphins on Sunday, gashing a talented defense for 198 rushing yards in a 34-3 blowout.
- The win gives Tennessee the AFC South crown for the second consecutive year and its third straight playoff berth.
What's next: Because the Chiefs lost, the Titans can clinch the AFC's top seed and a first-round bye with a win over the lowly Texans next week.
- Oh, and the potential return of star running back Derrick Henry.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.