Titans among most injured NFL teams of all time
A Titans season that seemed to have Super Bowl potential has been at least temporarily sidetracked by a rash of injuries.
Driving the news: The Titans set an NFL record in their loss to the Patriots on Sunday for the most players used by a team in the regular season.
- Tennessee has used 86 players this season, eclipsing the previous record of 84 set by the 2020 49ers.
- According to ESPN, the Titans are tied for third in the NFL for most players currently on the injured reserve with 16.
Why it matters: The Titans had ascended to the top of the AFC standings and were the No. 1 seed prior to consecutive losses.
- Star players Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, and Bud Dupree are among those sidelined with injuries.
Yes, but: All is not lost. The other five teams on the list for most players used in a single season all finished with a losing record.
- The 8-4 Titans, however, are in first place in the AFC South and are still poised for a playoff berth.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.