Titans among most injured NFL teams of all time

Data: ESPN; Table: Axios Visuals

A Titans season that seemed to have Super Bowl potential has been at least temporarily sidetracked by a rash of injuries.

Driving the news: The Titans set an NFL record in their loss to the Patriots on Sunday for the most players used by a team in the regular season.

Tennessee has used 86 players this season, eclipsing the previous record of 84 set by the 2020 49ers.

According to ESPN, the Titans are tied for third in the NFL for most players currently on the injured reserve with 16.

Why it matters: The Titans had ascended to the top of the AFC standings and were the No. 1 seed prior to consecutive losses.

Star players Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, and Bud Dupree are among those sidelined with injuries.

Yes, but: All is not lost. The other five teams on the list for most players used in a single season all finished with a losing record.