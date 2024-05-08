Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals Republican congressman Jim Banks will face Valerie McCray in the U.S. Senate race this fall. Driving the news: McCray defeated Marc Carmichael in the Democratic primary for the seat being vacated by Republican Mike Braun, who won the GOP primary for governor on Tuesday.

Banks, who has a significant fundraising advantage over his November opponent, was unopposed in the Republican primary after farmer John Rust was disqualified from the ballot.

If elected, McCray would be the first Black female to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

Also on the ballot this November is Andrew Horning, the Libertarian candidate selected during the party's annual convention.

The big picture: Voters also weighed in on Indy-area congressional seats.

In the 5th District Republican primary, Rep. Victoria Spartz beat eight other candidates gunning for the district that includes Hamilton County.

The incumbent's closest competition, Rep. Chuck Goodrich, was also the main person miffed by her decision to get back in the game after announcing plans to retire at the end of last year.

On the Democratic side, Deborah A. Pickett won the primary and will battle Spartz for control of the consistently Republican district this fall.

In Indiana's 6th District, former Indianapolis mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve beat six others in pursuit of the seat left open by U.S. Rep. Greg Pence after three terms.

Shreve will run against Democrat Cynthia Wirth and Libertarian James Sceniak in November.

In Indiana's 7th District which includes Marion County, victorious Democratic incumbent Rep. André Carson knows he'll face Libertarian Rusty Johnson in November, but his Republican opponent is to be determined.

The Republican race hadn't been called by Wednesday morning, but the late Jennifer Pace was the top vote-getter. A Republican caucus will be needed to find a replacement for Pace who died in March.

Here are the results of the rest of Tuesday's congressional races: