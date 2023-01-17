Trump ally Jim Banks is running for Senate

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) on Tuesday announced he is running for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.).

Why it matters: Banks, the former chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee and a vocal ally of former President Trump, is likely to be a top contender for the seat.

Banks began eyeing a run for the seat after Braun began laying the groundwork to run for Indiana governor, Axios reported in November.

Driving the news: Banks released a launch video Tuesday morning leaning heavily into the culture wars. In it, he vows to "fight back against the radical socialist Democrats who are trying to change America."

"Radical Democrats and the spineless Republicans are going to do everything they can to stop me, but I need your help in the fight to restore America," he says in the video.

He also rolled out endorsements from Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and two Indiana state legislators.

The backdrop: Banks' run comes after he fell just short in his run for House majority whip last November, losing by 9 votes to Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.).

What we're watching: The field could get crowded, with Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), Gov. Eric Holcomb and former Gov. Mitch Daniels all signaling interest.