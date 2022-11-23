31 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Rep. Jim Banks eyes Senate bid
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) is considering a run for U.S. Senate after failing to secure a House Republican leadership position, Axios has learned.
Driving the news: Banks' spokesperson Buckley Carlson told Axios in a statement. "He will strongly consider it if Sen. [Mike] Braun runs for governor in 2024."
- Banks' interest in the seat was first reported by IndyPolitics, an Indiana political news website, which also reported that Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) is looking at a run.
- Braun (R-Ind.) has been telling associates he plans to run for governor but has yet to make an official announcement, Politico reported in September.
The backdrop: Banks, the outgoing chair of the powerful Republican Study Committee, narrowly lost the race for House GOP whip last week.
- After finishing first among three candidates on the first ballot, Banks fell short by 9 votes in a head-to-head with National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Tom Emmer (R-Minn.).
- The three-term Afghanistan veteran has emerged as a conservative rising star. His appointment by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy last year to serve on the Jan. 6 select committee was blocked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.