Rep. Jim Banks at the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) is considering a run for U.S. Senate after failing to secure a House Republican leadership position, Axios has learned.

Driving the news: Banks' spokesperson Buckley Carlson told Axios in a statement. "He will strongly consider it if Sen. [Mike] Braun runs for governor in 2024."

Banks' interest in the seat was first reported by IndyPolitics, an Indiana political news website, which also reported that Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) is looking at a run.

Braun (R-Ind.) has been telling associates he plans to run for governor but has yet to make an official announcement, Politico reported in September.

The backdrop: Banks, the outgoing chair of the powerful Republican Study Committee, narrowly lost the race for House GOP whip last week.