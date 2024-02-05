Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) announced Monday she is going back on her previous plans to retire at the end of the year and instead filing for reelection.

Why it matters: It’s rare to see such a stark heel-turn in a lawmaker’s reelection plans – though it has already happened at least once this Congress.

What she’s saying: Spartz, who was first elected in 2020, said in a statement on Monday that she had initially “decided to take some time off from running for public office to recharge and spend more time in Indiana with my family.”

“However … urged by many of my constituents, I do not believe I would be able to deliver this Congress, with the current failed leadership in Washington, D.C., on the important issues for our nation I have worked very hard on,” she said.

The backdrop: The Ukrainian-born Spartz has emerged as something of a cypher this Congress, voting “present” on several ballots during the historic speaker election last year and occasionally breaking with GOP leadership in key moments.