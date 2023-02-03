Skip to main content
Rep. Victoria Spartz says she isn't running for any office in 2024

Andrew Solender
Rep. Victoria Spartz, wearing a blue dress and holding a styrofoam cup, speaks to reporters in front of a statue at the Capitol.

Rep. Victoria Spartz. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg News via Getty Images.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) on Friday announced she plans to retire from Congress and won’t run for any other office in 2024.

Why it matters: It’s a rare move for a two-term member – especially one as high-profile as Spartz, who made waves this year by voting present in last month’s historic House speaker election and temporarily resisting efforts to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee.

  • The Ukraine-born Republican has also been visible amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

What she’s saying: “I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years,” Spartz said in a statement.

  • But, she added, “being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024."

Between the lines: The 44-year-old former state senator had been reported as a potential candidate to succeed Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), who’s running for governor.

  • She would’ve faced fierce competition in Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), a high-profile, Trump-backed conservative who has been consolidating support.
  • Former Gov. Mitch Daniels, who flirted with a Senate run, also ultimately opted against it.

Yes, but: Spartz has attracted some controversy during her short stint in Congress, including squabbling with Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry over her scrutiny of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff.

What’s next: Spartz’s retirement could kick off a fierce primary to replace her, though the district is likely to stay in Republican hands.

  • While Spartz’s 2020 win in a top Democratic target was considered something of an upset, redistricting placed her in safe Republican territory. She won reelection by 22 points last year.
