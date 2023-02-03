Rep. Victoria Spartz says she isn't running for any office in 2024
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) on Friday announced she plans to retire from Congress and won’t run for any other office in 2024.
Why it matters: It’s a rare move for a two-term member – especially one as high-profile as Spartz, who made waves this year by voting present in last month’s historic House speaker election and temporarily resisting efforts to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee.
- The Ukraine-born Republican has also been visible amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
What she’s saying: “I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years,” Spartz said in a statement.
- But, she added, “being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024."
Between the lines: The 44-year-old former state senator had been reported as a potential candidate to succeed Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), who’s running for governor.
- She would’ve faced fierce competition in Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), a high-profile, Trump-backed conservative who has been consolidating support.
- Former Gov. Mitch Daniels, who flirted with a Senate run, also ultimately opted against it.
Yes, but: Spartz has attracted some controversy during her short stint in Congress, including squabbling with Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry over her scrutiny of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff.
- She’s also known for unusually high turnover in her congressional staff and for reportedly aggravating colleagues by crashing an official trip to Ukraine last year.
What’s next: Spartz’s retirement could kick off a fierce primary to replace her, though the district is likely to stay in Republican hands.
- While Spartz’s 2020 win in a top Democratic target was considered something of an upset, redistricting placed her in safe Republican territory. She won reelection by 22 points last year.