Rep. Victoria Spartz says she isn't running for any office in 2024

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) on Friday announced she plans to retire from Congress and won’t run for any other office in 2024.

Why it matters: It’s a rare move for a two-term member – especially one as high-profile as Spartz, who made waves this year by voting present in last month’s historic House speaker election and temporarily resisting efforts to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Ukraine-born Republican has also been visible amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

What she’s saying: “I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years,” Spartz said in a statement.

But, she added, “being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024."

Between the lines: The 44-year-old former state senator had been reported as a potential candidate to succeed Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), who’s running for governor.

She would’ve faced fierce competition in Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), a high-profile, Trump-backed conservative who has been consolidating support.

Former Gov. Mitch Daniels, who flirted with a Senate run, also ultimately opted against it.

Yes, but: Spartz has attracted some controversy during her short stint in Congress, including squabbling with Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry over her scrutiny of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff.

She’s also known for unusually high turnover in her congressional staff and for reportedly aggravating colleagues by crashing an official trip to Ukraine last year.

What’s next: Spartz’s retirement could kick off a fierce primary to replace her, though the district is likely to stay in Republican hands.