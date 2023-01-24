GOP opposition to kicking Dems off committees grows

Another member of the House Republican conference, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), said Tuesday she opposes Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan to strip committee assignments from several House Democrats.

Why it matters: Her comments put an expected vote to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee in serious jeopardy as Republicans, with their narrow majority, can only afford to lose a handful of votes.

That vote could come as soon as this week: House Democrats’ steering committee is meeting Tuesday evening to recommend committee assignments.

Compounding matters for Republicans is that Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) has said he will be out of D.C. for “several weeks” as he recovers from injuries sustained from falling off a ladder.

Driving the news: Spartz, in a statement, cited her votes in 2021 against kicking Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) off their committees.

“Two wrongs do not make a right. Speaker Pelosi took unprecedented actions last Congress to remove Reps. Greene and Gosar from their committees without proper due process," she said.

“As I spoke against it on the House floor two years ago, I will not support this charade again."

Her statement also applied to McCarthy's plan to kick Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) off of the House Intelligence Committee as well, but McCarthy can do that unilaterally without a House vote.

The backdrop: Spartz joins Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who told Axios in December, "I’m not going to support it."

Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) also told Axios at the time, “I’ve never been a fan of that. Members are elected by their districts. ... To throw them off just seems inappropriate.”

The other side: Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), who represents a Biden district but also has many Jewish constituents, told Axios last month he supports booting Omar.

"Somebody like Ilhan Omar should not be serving on Foreign Affairs, especially with her stated positions with respect to the state of Israel. So I would absolutely vote to remove her," he said in a phone interview.

What caught our eye: Spartz also issued a broader rebuke of McCarthy's governance, stating: "Speaker McCarthy needs to stop 'bread and circuses' in Congress and start governing for a change.”