GOP opposition to kicking Dems off committees grows
Another member of the House Republican conference, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), said Tuesday she opposes Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan to strip committee assignments from several House Democrats.
Why it matters: Her comments put an expected vote to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee in serious jeopardy as Republicans, with their narrow majority, can only afford to lose a handful of votes.
- That vote could come as soon as this week: House Democrats’ steering committee is meeting Tuesday evening to recommend committee assignments.
- Compounding matters for Republicans is that Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) has said he will be out of D.C. for “several weeks” as he recovers from injuries sustained from falling off a ladder.
Driving the news: Spartz, in a statement, cited her votes in 2021 against kicking Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) off their committees.
- “Two wrongs do not make a right. Speaker Pelosi took unprecedented actions last Congress to remove Reps. Greene and Gosar from their committees without proper due process," she said.
- “As I spoke against it on the House floor two years ago, I will not support this charade again."
- Her statement also applied to McCarthy's plan to kick Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) off of the House Intelligence Committee as well, but McCarthy can do that unilaterally without a House vote.
The backdrop: Spartz joins Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who told Axios in December, "I’m not going to support it."
- Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) also told Axios at the time, “I’ve never been a fan of that. Members are elected by their districts. ... To throw them off just seems inappropriate.”
The other side: Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), who represents a Biden district but also has many Jewish constituents, told Axios last month he supports booting Omar.
- "Somebody like Ilhan Omar should not be serving on Foreign Affairs, especially with her stated positions with respect to the state of Israel. So I would absolutely vote to remove her," he said in a phone interview.
What caught our eye: Spartz also issued a broader rebuke of McCarthy's governance, stating: "Speaker McCarthy needs to stop 'bread and circuses' in Congress and start governing for a change.”
- She has proven increasingly independent in her second term, voting "present" on several ballots during the speaker election earlier this month and denying McCarthy a crucial vote before eventually flipping back to voting for him.