Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy makes his way to the House floor before a vote for speaker of the House on Jan. 6, 2023. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Fifteen Republican holdouts changed their votes to support House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid on Friday, marking the first major breakthrough in what is now the longest speaker contest of the post-Civil War era.

Driving the news: Most of the gains for McCarthy came during the chamber's 12th straight ballot and after he made several concessions to his far-right detractors this week — though it wasn't enough for him to secure the gavel Friday afternoon. Another holdout — Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) — flipped during the 13th round.

The rebels who flipped to McCarthy:

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.)

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.)

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), from present

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.)

Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)

Rep.-elect Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.)

Rep.-elect Keith Self (R-Texas)

Of note: Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) previously voted for McCarthy and then present in more recent rounds.

What to watch: McCarthy said on a GOP conference call Friday morning that more votes are possible over the weekend.

Yes, but: Moderates have said their support for McCarthy isn't bulletproof and will be watching closely to see what other concessions he makes to far-right Republicans during negotiations.

The bottom line: The days-long deadlock has brought the House to a standstill and prevented newly elected members from being sworn in.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional developments.