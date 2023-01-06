A Gaetz fundraising email.

House Republicans leading the fight against Rep. Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid are using the push to help finance their campaigns.

Why it matters: The three-day deadlock has brought the House to a standstill and prevented newly elected members from being sworn in. For some members, though, the fight itself has a financial upside.

What's happening: Multiple McCarthy holdouts have used the fight to raise campaign cash this week.

Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) campaign asked potential donors to "support our fight with critical reinforcements" and in one email dubbed McCarthy "Kiev Kevin."

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) asked donors "to turbocharge our emergency efforts to break the Establishment." His campaign emails link to a payment processing page that claims "every dollar helps secure the Speaker position."

An email from Rep. Bob Good's (R-Va.) campaign Thursday claimed that McCarthy "spent millions of dollars trying to defeat conservatives in Republican primaries" and closed with a donation plea.

Be smart: It's common for campaigns to peg fundraising appeals to high-salience issues. But these emails are already fueling criticism from McCarthy backers who say they reek of opportunism.

"Just got a fundraising email from [Colorado Rep.] Lauren Boebert," tweeted former Trump budget director and House Freedom Caucus member Mick Mulvaney on Thursday. "Which I assume is what a lot of her NeverKevin stuff is all about."

Outside groups are also getting in on the action.

Ultra MAGA PAC, a group run by ex-Trump aide Corey Lewandowski, sent a fundraising email Thursday that called for McCarthy, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel to be replaced.

McCarthy "stopped the Red Wave single-handedly by weighing in on primaries against good MAGA candidates," the email claimed.

Even Democrats are using the fight in their fundraising efforts.