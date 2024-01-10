Pence, Bucshon latest to announce congressional exits
Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, announced Tuesday that he is retiring from Congress after three terms.
Why it matters: It's the latest in a string of sudden Republican retirement announcements and comes as the House returns from its holiday recess, writes Axios' Andrew Solender.
Driving the news: Pence, in a statement posted to X, said he has "made the decision not to file for re-election" in 2024.
- First elected in 2018, Pence holds a widely sought-after seat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
By the numbers: Pence is the fourth Republican and second Hoosier this month to announce plans to retire from Congress — out of a dozen retiring House Republicans overall.
- Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.), Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) and Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.), all of whom have been in Congress more than a decade and are senior members of their respective committees, aren't running this year.
- Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) also announced this month he will run for Senate rather than his House seat, and Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) plans to retire earlier than expected.
Zoom in: Bucshon and Pence's announcements mean four of Indiana's nine congressional districts will be open, without an incumbent running, heading into this year's election.
- U.S. Rep. Jim Banks isn't running for re-election to Indiana's 3rd District because he's seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun, who's running for governor.
- U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz announced early last year she would not seek a third term representing central Indiana's 5th District.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.