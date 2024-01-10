Jan 10, 2024 - News

Pence, Bucshon latest to announce congressional exits

Pence, left, and Bucshon are among four Hoosiers not seeking re-election to their congressional seats. Photos: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Douglas Graham/Roll Call via Getty Images

Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, announced Tuesday that he is retiring from Congress after three terms.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a string of sudden Republican retirement announcements and comes as the House returns from its holiday recess, writes Axios' Andrew Solender.

Driving the news: Pence, in a statement posted to X, said he has "made the decision not to file for re-election" in 2024.

  • First elected in 2018, Pence holds a widely sought-after seat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

By the numbers: Pence is the fourth Republican and second Hoosier this month to announce plans to retire from Congress — out of a dozen retiring House Republicans overall.

  • Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.), Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) and Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.), all of whom have been in Congress more than a decade and are senior members of their respective committees, aren't running this year.
  • Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) also announced this month he will run for Senate rather than his House seat, and Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) plans to retire earlier than expected.

Zoom in: Bucshon and Pence's announcements mean four of Indiana's nine congressional districts will be open, without an incumbent running, heading into this year's election.

  • U.S. Rep. Jim Banks isn't running for re-election to Indiana's 3rd District because he's seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun, who's running for governor.
  • U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz announced early last year she would not seek a third term representing central Indiana's 5th District.
