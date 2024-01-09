Mike Pence’s brother is latest Republican retiring from Congress

Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.), the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, announced Tuesday that he is retiring from Congress after three terms.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a string of sudden Republican retirement announcements and comes as the House returns from its holiday recess.

Driving the news: Pence, in a statement posted to the social media site X, said he has "made the decision not to file for reelection" in 2024.

"In 2017, I ran for Congress because I was Ready to Serve Again. As a former Marine, I approached the job with purpose," he said, adding that it was a "privilege and honor" to represent his district.

First elected in 2018, Pence holds a widely sought-after seat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

By the numbers: Pence is the fourth Republican to announce this month plans to retire from Congress – out of a dozen retiring House Republicans overall.