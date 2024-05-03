A vegetarian's guide to Speedway Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
There's no going hungry at Barbecue and Bourbon. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios
Whether you're a vegetarian race fan (we exist!) or just looking for a break from all the burgers and brats in the Coke lot, I have good news: there are delicious meatless meals to be had just steps from the racing capital of the world.
Here's our guide to eating meat-free in the Month of May: 😋 At , right on Main Street, the sides are where it's at. Barbecue and Bourbon What to order: The three sides platter with mac & cheese, greens and onion rings. 🍔 Mug-n-Bun is a classic drive-in with, blessedly, an ever-so-slightly modernized menu. What to order: The Impossible burger and a mountain of crinkle fries. 🌮 At you've got options. Tacos and Tequila on Main, What to order: Tacos Dorados — with potato! 🥞 is a Speedway staple that serves more than 200 pounds of pancake batter during race weekend. Charlie Brown's Pancake and Steak House What to order: Peppered gravy and biscuit. It's full of flavor — no meat needed. 🍦 Fundae's Ice Cream & Sweets is where to beat the heat. What to order: It's all good. Just don't forget your furry friends — pup cups are free with an ice cream order. Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more