There's no going hungry at Barbecue and Bourbon. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Whether you're a vegetarian race fan (we exist!) or just looking for a break from all the burgers and brats in the Coke lot, I have good news: there are delicious meatless meals to be had just steps from the racing capital of the world. Here's our guide to eating meat-free in the Month of May:

😋 At Barbecue and Bourbon, right on Main Street, the sides are where it's at.

What to order: The three sides platter with mac & cheese, greens and onion rings.

🍔 Mug-n-Bun is a classic drive-in with, blessedly, an ever-so-slightly modernized menu.

What to order: The Impossible burger and a mountain of crinkle fries.

🌮 At Tacos and Tequila on Main, you've got options.

What to order: Tacos Dorados — with potato!

🥞 Charlie Brown's Pancake and Steak House is a Speedway staple that serves more than 200 pounds of pancake batter during race weekend.

What to order: Peppered gravy and biscuit. It's full of flavor — no meat needed.

🍦 Fundae's Ice Cream & Sweets is where to beat the heat.